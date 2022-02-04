DCFS says winter weather, supply chain shortages delaying EBT cards

EBT card shipments will be delayed in Louisiana because of severe winter weather and pandemic-related supply and labor shortages.

According to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, Louisiana and other states will see a delay in card shipments.

DCFS says they have been looking into reports of unusual delays in the receipt of EBT cards, with some households reporting it is taking well beyond the 10-14 business days for cards to be delivered.

"If you're waiting for a card, please be assured your request has been received and is being processed by our contractor," DCFS says. "There is no need to call or order another card."

They say severe winter weather and pandemic-related supply chain and labor challenges are affecting EBT contractors and compounding the delay in the production and shipment of cards

"Your EBT card is on the way," they say.

DCFS is working with EBT contractors, Inmar, and the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to identify ways to work around the weather and expedite EBT card deliveries.

For more information from DCFS, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel