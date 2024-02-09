DCFS: No summer EBT program for kids

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) will not participate in Summer EBT.

The summer EBT program provides help to low-income families during the summer months, because children aren't at school and don't have access to the meals they would normally have at school. The aim of the program is to ensure children don't go hungry because they're not at school.

A release states:

"Every child deserves a safe home, first and foremost, and families deserve a pathway to self-sufficiency. That is our primary mission," said DCFS Secretary David Matlock. "Staying focused on that mission, without adding piecemeal programs that come with more strings than long-term solutions, is what will deliver the biggest impact for the children and families we serve."

Existing feeding programs remain in effect, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides about $166 million in benefits on average each month to over 880,000 Louisianans, including about 390,000 children.

In addition, DCFS offers employment and training programs to provide off-ramps from poverty and help families become self-sufficient. More information about the SET for Success workforce development programs can be found at www.dcfs.la.gov/set-for-success.