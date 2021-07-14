Watch
DCFS experiencing technical issues with issuance of P-EBT and SNAP benefits

The Department of Children and Family Services
Posted at 11:08 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 12:11:24-04

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is experiencing technical issues involving the issuance of benefits including P-EBT and SNAP.

The department is actively working to resolve the issue and will provide updates and more information as soon as it's available later Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for DCFS.

