DCFS Announces Hiring Fairs Statewide This Fall

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is hosting hiring fairs this fall for open positions throughout the state in its Child Welfare and Family Support divisions.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to register on the DCFS website ahead of the events.

Opportunities available include:

Administrative Coordinator

Child Welfare Specialist Trainee

Child Welfare Specialist 1-3

Social Services Analyst 1-3 for Economic Stability

Social Services Analyst 1-3 for Child Support Enforcement

Workforce Development Specialist 1-3

Registration link, along with full descriptions of open positions, will be available at www.dcfs.la.gov/hiring-fair. Positions vary by location.

Hiring fair locations include:

Lafayette - DoubleTree Hotel, 1521 W Pinhook Rd., Lafayette

Fri., Oct. 14

10AM - 3PM

New Orleans - Job1, 3400 Tulane Ave., New Orleans

Fri., Oct. 21

10AM - 3PM

Covington - Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2056 2nd St., Slidell

Wed., Oct. 26

TBA

Lake Charles - Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 N Lakeshore Dr., Lake Charles

Wed., Nov. 2

TBA

Monroe - Delta Community College

Thu., Nov. 10

TBA

Thibodaux - Houma-Thibodaux Civic Center

Fri., Nov. 18

TBA

Alexandria - Workforce Development Board/LWC, 5610 B Coliseum Blvd.

Thur., Dec. 1

TBA

Shreveport - Bossier Career Solutions Center, 4000 Viking Dr. B2, Bossier City

Wed., Dec. 7

TBA

Baton Rouge - Downtown Welcome Center

Thur., Dec. 15

TBA

The events are designed to move qualified applicants more quickly through the hiring process, with DCFS, Civil Service, Division of Administration, and Louisiana Workforce Commission staff all participating. Qualified candidates may receive a conditional offer at the event.

Applicants should:



Bring photo ID and 2 references, and wear professional attire.

Be prepared for interview and drug screen. Applicants for Child Welfare positions should also be prepared for background check and fingerprinting.

Previous candidates are encouraged to re-apply.

For Child Welfare positions, any social work or related experience/education is welcome.

DCFS is the state agency responsible for keeping children safe, helping individuals and families become self-sufficient and providing refuge during disasters.

The DCFS Division of Family Support administers the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP (formerly known as Food Stamps), Workforce Development, Child Support Enforcement, Disability Determination Services, and federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds.

The Child Welfare Division manages Child Protection Investigations, Family Services, Foster Care and Adoption Services. Through its Division of Emergency Preparedness and Response, DCFS supports the state's disaster response and recovery functions that involve evacuation, sheltering, emergency food assistance and human services. For more information, visit www.dcfs.la.gov [dcfs.louisiana.gov].