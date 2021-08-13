Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

DA employee under investigation

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
Poster image (22).jpg
Posted at 5:14 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 18:14:49-04

An employee at the 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office is currently under investigation in connection with a boat crash on False River Sunday.

KATC spoke with District Attorney Don Landry, who declined comment, citing pending investigation.

That crash injured four teenagers who were tubing and hit by a party barge. One had to be airlifted.

Investigators say the driver of the boat left the scene, returned to Lafayette, and refused a sobriety test.

KATC is not naming the employee because, at this time, he is not facing any charges.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.