DA employee under investigation

An employee at the 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office is currently under investigation in connection with a boat crash on False River Sunday.

KATC spoke with District Attorney Don Landry, who declined comment, citing pending investigation.

That crash injured four teenagers who were tubing and hit by a party barge. One had to be airlifted.

Investigators say the driver of the boat left the scene, returned to Lafayette, and refused a sobriety test.

KATC is not naming the employee because, at this time, he is not facing any charges.

