CVS to reduce price of store-branded menstrual products

Local pharmacy and convenience store, CVS, is reducing the price of store-branded menstrual products nationwide and paying the sales tax on those products in a dozen states, including here in Louisiana.

Starting tomorrow October 13, 2022, price will drop twenty-five percent on CVS Health and Live Better tampons, pads, liners and cups.

Many other states have laws in place that won't allow the change.

The price cuts are apart of the growing efforts to close the gap between the cost of women's and men's personal health items, which is referred to as the "Pink Tax" that became a law in Louisiana in July of 2022.

Menstrual products can be a big expense for women, and have become more expensive over the years.

Reportedly, 1 in 4 women say they have struggled with purchasing period supplies within the past year due to costs.

More information on the bill signed by Governor John Bel Edwards exempting certain feminine hygiene products and diapers from Louisiana's sales tax can be found on our website by clicking the headline link below: