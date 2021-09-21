CVS to hire 500 in Louisiana during one-day virtual career event

CVS Health is hiring qualified candidates to fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs during a one-day national career event on Friday, September 24.

These new and existing positions will help the company continue to respond to the needs of communities across the country during the fall and winter months when the incidence of flu is expected to increase and as COVID-19 vaccination and testing remain in high demand, officials say.

Most of the available positions are for full-time, part-time, and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians and nurses at CVS Pharmacy store locations and will be filled as soon as possible, helping increase support for patients and fellow pharmacy professionals. Additional roles that are part of the company's recruiting efforts include retail store associates who provide attentive service, assist with purchases, and manage store inventory to ensure availability of desired health, wellness, and convenience products for customers.

500 positions are open in Louisiana, most being for full-time, part-time and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail associates at CVS Pharmacy store locations and will be filled as soon as possible.

In addition to flu vaccinations, the accelerated hiring campaign will aid the company in administering COVID-19 booster shots, pending regulatory approval, while continuing to offer shots to those who have yet to be vaccinated for COVID-19 and patients seeking testing at CVS Pharmacy locations across the country.

"Every flu season we need additional team members," said Neela Montgomery, Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, CVS Pharmacy, "but this year we're looking for even more. With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we're estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates. These jobs offer a rewarding opportunity to really make an impact on public health in our country."

Qualified candidates can apply for these open positions using the company's mobile apply feature by Texting "CVS" to 25000 or by visiting the CVS Health Career Website to learn about jobs in their local area. There will be no on-site applications or interviews as the entire hiring process is virtual.

Opportunities for full-time employees include competitive pay, paid training, and a generous benefits package, including vacation, 7 paid holidays and one floating holiday, health/dental/vision insurance, employee discounted stock purchase program, 401K with company match, tuition reimbursement, career advancement opportunities, and a 20-30% employee discount at CVS retail stores.

CVS Health employees who refer full-time pharmacists or pharmacy technicians that are hired into the company will be eligible for a cash bonus.

The nationwide hiring event represents the latest investment in the company's employees, who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic and have been rewarded with bonuses and benefit enhancements. In August, CVS Health raised the corporate-wide minimum wage to $15 an hour, effective July 2022, with incremental increases to the company's competitive hourly rates starting immediately.

