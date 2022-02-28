Cruise ship passenger airlifted Saturday on Mississippi River

On Saturday, the Coast Guard airlifted a 74-year-old cruise ship passenger on the Mississippi River near New Orleans.

Watchstanders received a call at 4:30 p.m on February 26 from the cruise ship Carnival Valor of a passenger experiencing heart attack-like symptoms.

A response boat was launched to assist.

The passenger and a Carnival Valor nurse were transferred to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the New Orleans cruise terminal.

The passenger was reported to be in stable condition.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel