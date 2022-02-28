Watch
Cruise ship passenger airlifted Saturday on Mississippi River

Posted at 6:29 AM, Feb 28, 2022
On Saturday, the Coast Guard airlifted a 74-year-old cruise ship passenger on the Mississippi River near New Orleans.

Watchstanders received a call at 4:30 p.m on February 26 from the cruise ship Carnival Valor of a passenger experiencing heart attack-like symptoms.

A response boat was launched to assist.

The passenger and a Carnival Valor nurse were transferred to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the New Orleans cruise terminal.

The passenger was reported to be in stable condition.

