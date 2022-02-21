Crews respond to fire at Marathon oil refinery in Garyville following explosion

Firefighters were on the scene a fire Monday morning at the Marathon refinery in Garyville, St. John the Baptist Parish.

Sheriff Mike Tregre told Nola.com that there was an explosion at the site.

No fatalities or injuries were reported, according to Tregre. There was no off-site impact reported.

A Facebook post from the Sheriff's Department urged people in the area to avoid West Airline Hwy and Marathon Avenue in Garyville.

To read more from Nola.com, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel