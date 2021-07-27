CreateLouisiana announces recipient for 2021 French Culture Film Grant

#CreateLouisiana announced Tuesday the recipient of the 2021 French Culture Film Grant, the narrative short film, Film Quest. Now in its fifth year, the French Culture Film Grant is a unique opportunity for Louisiana filmmakers designed in partnership with lead sponsor TV5MONDE USA, America’s only 24/7 French language entertainment channel.

“The mission of #CreateLouisiana’s French Culture Film Grant is a perfect fit with the objectives of TV5MONDE to build awareness and interest in francophone culture,” noted Patrice Courtaban, Chief Operating Officer of TV5MONDE USA. “As well, we’re proud to continue supporting the grant and the creativity of the wonderful filmmakers from Louisiana which, in turn, allows us to see first-hand the pipeline of innovative cultural content taking root in the state today.”

The grant is designed to support a thoughtful new film that showcases Francophone culture and talent. From three finalists, the French Culture Film Grant Committee selected a narrative short film that will be steeped in Louisiana culture and made entirely in French to receive the $25,000 grant. The film tells the story of a superhero-obsessed son who tries to win a film festival, in a last-ditch effort to save his dad from certain death. Film Quest is written and directed by Skyler Stroup and produced by Samuel Craft and Nous Foundation, Inc.

“On behalf of all of us at New Niveau & the Nous Foundation, we are thrilled to receive this grant from #CreateLouisiana! It is an honor to shine a light on Francophone culture in Louisiana, and we’re excited to bring this film to life. // Au nom des équipes de New Niveau et de la Fondation Nous, nous tenons à remercier #CreateLouisiana pour l’obtention de ce financement ! Nous avons hâte de porter ce film à l’écran et de mettre ainsi en lumière la culture francophone de notre Etat.” Film Quest director, Skyler Stroup

The 2021 #CreateLouisiana French Culture Film Grant is supported by TV5MONDE USA, Cox Communications, Deep South Studios, and the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL). The funding opportunity aims to champion indigenous filmmaking talent and celebrate the diverse culture of Louisiana.

“It is an honor for #CreateLouisiana to offer the French Culture Film Grant for its fifth year. Louisiana filmmakers continue to inspire us with new and diverse stories depicting Louisiana's past and present ties to the French language and francophone cultures,” said #CreateLouisiana founder, Scott Niemeyer. “We are committed in our efforts to support Louisiana’s artists and the creative economy.”

The finalists include three film projects from across the state. Each of the proposed projects incorporated elements of the francophone culture of Louisiana.

On July 12th, all three finalists pitched their projects and fielded questions from the full grant review committee, comprised of representatives from the partnering organizations. The selected film will premiere at the 2022 French Film Festival in partnership with the New Orleans Film Society (scheduled for February/March 2022) in New Orleans. Along with the $25,000 cash award, the winning project will be considered by TV5MONDE USA for a broadcast.

This year’s recipient and 2 finalists are:

Film Quest

Narrative Short Film

Wri./Dir. Skyler Stroup (skyler@newniveau.com) | Prod. Samuel Craft (sam@newniveau.com) + Nous Foundation, Inc/ Scott Tilton (scott@nousnola.com)

When Franky finds out his dad is sick and can't afford the treatments he needs, he enlists his crew of friends and movie-making cohorts to enter a local film fest and to compete for the prize of $100,000. The catch is, they have 5 days to complete this monumental project.

Elle Attend

Narrative Short Film

Wri./Dir. Cayla Zeek | Prod. Gina Hanchey

Years after the Acadian exile, fate and chance collide when painter Evangeline reencounters her lover Gabriel in Louisiana where she must face her desire for true love and fear of losing it.

Le Goût des Couleurs

Documentary

Dir. Austin Alward | Prod. Win Riley

A French couple living in New Orleans shares their experience pursuing the American Dream.

