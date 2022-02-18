CPRA $1M in conservation and restoration funding

The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority of Louisiana (CPRA) announced recipients of its annual Conservation and Restoration Partnership Fund.

The program dedicates $1 million in matching funds for projects aimed at coastal conservation and restoration. With six projects selected for Fiscal Year 2022, the State has partnered with non-profits, businesses, landowners, and local governments on 37 projects since 2008.

To date, CPRA says they have awarded more than $11.6 million in match funding for more than $27 million in on-the-ground restoration and conservation.

The following projects were selected for Fiscal Year 2022:

Upon completion, the projects will yield over 21,000 feet of terracing, 2,600 feet of living shoreline oyster reef, 10,700 vegetative plantings, and help conserve over 800 acres of coastal forest. The restoration and conservation projects span five parishes, including Cameron, St. Tammany, Lafourche, St. Bernard, and Orleans parishes. This year's matching fund investments from private, federal, NGO cash-in-hand, and work-in-kind credit exceed $3 million. Funding for next year's Conservation and Restoration Partnership Fund is included in CPRA's FY 2023 Annual Plan.

Mud Lake Area Terraces, Phase III, Apache Louisiana Minerals - $100,000 award

Goose Point Marsh Restoration, Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana - $60,000 award

Port Fourchon Terracing, Ducks Unlimited - $300,000

Calcasieu Lake and Sabine National Wildlife Refuge Shoreline Protection and Oyster Reef Restoration, Phase III, The Nature Conservancy - $300,000 award

Ridge Habitat Restoration in St. Bernard Parish, Pontchartrain Conservancy - $40,650 award

Woodlands Preserve Restoration, Woodlands Conservancy - $199,360 award

