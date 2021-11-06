Court halts Biden's vaccine mandate for large companies

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit grants Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's request to halt the Biden Administration’s attempt to mandate vaccines on businesses with 100 or more workers.

This attempt came after Landry filed that lawsuit on Friday, challenging the legality of the new Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rule. The state joins Texas, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Utah in the lawsuit.

In response, Landry praised the court for granting his emergency motion to stay enforcement of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s November 5, 2021 Emergency Temporary Standard (the “Mandate”) pending expedited judicial review, according to Saturday's press release.

"The Court’s action not only halts Biden from moving forward with his unlawful overreach, but it also commands the judicious review we sought," Landry states. "The President will not impose medical procedures on the American people without the checks and balances afforded by the Constitution."

According to the Associated Press, the Biden administration says it is confident its requirement will withstand the challenges, but legal experts are divided over which side is likely to prevail.

Several businesses also joined the lawsuits filed Friday, saying they don't want to insert themselves into their employees' health care decisions.

Brandon Trosclair, of Texas, who employs nearly 500 people across 15 grocery stores in Louisiana and Mississippi said, "This is an incredible first victory for all Americans that the Fifth Circuit so quickly realized that the Biden employer vaccine mandate would cause great harm to businesses like mine. As the legal process continues, I look forward to sharing more of my story. This stay is a great first step by the court."

The Federal Court states that the government can respond to the petitioners' motion for a permanent injunction by 5 P.M. on Monday, Nov. 8., and the petitioners can file any reply by 5 P.M. on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

