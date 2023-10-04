Watch Now
Congressman Steve Scalise to run for House Speaker

Posted at 12:51 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 14:00:24-04

On Wednesday, Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise (R-La.) announced his bid for speaker of the House.

In a post on X formally Twitter, Congressman Scalise wrote, "It is with a strong sense of responsibility and purpose that I seek the House Republican Conference’s nomination for Speaker of the House."

Read his letter to colleagues below:

Scalise served as House Majority Whip from 2014-2018 and as House Minority Whip from 2019-2022.

For the current 118th Congress, Scalise was elected House Majority Leader by his colleagues, the second highest position in House Republican Leadership.
