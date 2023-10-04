Congressman Steve Scalise to run for House Speaker

On Wednesday, Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise (R-La.) announced his bid for speaker of the House.

In a post on X formally Twitter, Congressman Scalise wrote, "It is with a strong sense of responsibility and purpose that I seek the House Republican Conference’s nomination for Speaker of the House."

Read his letter to colleagues below:

Read my letter to my colleagues: pic.twitter.com/G6YDd2SjCD — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 4, 2023

Scalise served as House Majority Whip from 2014-2018 and as House Minority Whip from 2019-2022.

For the current 118th Congress, Scalise was elected House Majority Leader by his colleagues, the second highest position in House Republican Leadership.

