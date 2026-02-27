Congressman Cleo Fields responds to President Trump's State of the Union address

Louisiana lawmakers are reacting to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Trump touched on a number of issues, with a strong focus on the economy and tariffs. He also spoke on the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling related to his trade policies.

Democratic Congressman Cleo Fields, who represents Louisiana's 6th District said he has long believed those tariffs were unconstitutional. Now that the Supreme Court has issued its decision, Fields said the focus should turn to what happens to the money collected under those tariffs.

"It's my perspective or my position that we return that money to the American people," Fields said. "The only debate we should be having is are we going to return it to the countries that we taxed, or are we going to return it to the American people who actually paid it? You know, it is my perspective that we return it to the American people who actually paid these taxes, and that's why when he said in the State of the Union 'You know, we win so much. We're tired of winning.' You know, the American people are not winning."

KATC also spoke with Senator Bill Cassidy to hear his response to the president's State of the Union address. See what he had to say here.