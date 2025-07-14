Concordia man booked with child sex abuse; deputies seek other victims

The Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit is investigating a man accused of crimes against children that span decades.

Back in May, deputies received a report about criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile victim. The Special Victims Unit began their investigation, and eventually obtained warrants to arrest Jimmie Maier Jr., 57, of Monterey.

Maier was arrested and booked into the Concordia Parish jail on four counts sexual battery of a child younger than 13 and two counts indecent behavior with juveniles younger than 13. His bond is set at $500,000.

Detectives have identified several more alleged victims, and they say they expect more charges against Maier. They say the crimes go back more than 30 years.

Anyone with information regarding this case or anyone who has been a victim of Maier is encouraged to reach out to Detective Baker with the Concordia Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit at (318) 473-0740 ext. 409.

According to the post on the CPSO Facebook page, Sheriff David Hedrick would like to thank Louisiana Probation and Parole for their assistance in this case.