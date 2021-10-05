College students report spiked drinks at New Orleans bars

NEW ORLEANS - Police say several students at universities in New Orleans have reported they believe their drinks were spiked at bars near those campuses.

The Times Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported Tuesday that the police chiefs at Loyola University New Orleans and Tulane University said in separate emails that their officers were helping the city’s police department investigate the reports.

Tulane Police Chief Kirk Bouyelas said officers were probing the possibility that one or more individuals were preying on students.

Officials at the universities haven’t said whether any of the students who reported spiked drinks also were sexually assaulted.

