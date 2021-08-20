Coca-Cola Bottling Company United proposes $42 Million investment in Baton Rouge facility

Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED is proposing a $42 million investment to expand its bottling facility in Baton Rouge.

The Governor's Office announced Friday that the proposed expansion would create 15 direct new jobs, with an average salary of $43,000, plus benefits.

The new jobs, if created, would supplement the current 558 jobs, which will be retained on site at the Baton Rouge facility, they said.

According to Louisiana Economic Development, the completed project is estimated to bring 27 indirect jobs, for a total of more than 40 new jobs in Louisiana’s capital region.

The proposed expansion would include constructing 120,000 square-feet of additional warehouse space with upgrades and new machinery.

“On behalf of the State of Louisiana, I am proud to welcome this potential new expansion by Coca-Cola UNITED in Baton Rouge,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “Louisiana has long been a part of Coca-Cola UNITED’S territory, and we are hopeful their state-of-the-art facility in Baton Rouge will stay on the cutting edge with the latest in distribution and supply chain technology. The retention of more than 550 jobs and the creation of 15 new jobs is a testament to the highly-skilled Louisiana workforce.”

According to the state, Baton Rouge Coca-Cola Bottling has been in operations for 115 years. The first bottle was filled at a small building on the corner of Europe and St. Louis streets in downtown Baton Rouge. The current facility, located at 9696 Plank Road, was built in 2009.

With the expansion, the state says the total size of the Baton Rouge facility would increase to 900,000 square feet. The planned expansion of the Baton Rouge facility follows the company’s announcement that it plans to invest more than $15 million for renovations at its Lafayette distribution facility.

The company announced their Lafayette investment and facility renovation plans in July: Lafayette Coca-Cola facility slated for more than $15M in renovations

Both planned investments are part of the company’s long-term investment strategy to meet the growing demand of customers along the Gulf Coast, they said.

“We are proud of Coca-Cola’s 115-year history in Baton Rouge, and we are excited about the potential of this investment and its benefits to our associates, customers, consumers and local communities throughout Louisiana,” said Susanne Hall, Coca-Cola UNITED West Region Vice President. “The consideration of this expansion speaks to our commitment to Louisiana and providing high quality service for years to come. We look forward to working with both state and local community stakeholders as we move forward in this process.”

