Lafayette Coca-Cola facility slated for more than $15M in renovations

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United
Photo of the new renovations.
Posted at 5:06 PM, Jul 14, 2021
Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) has announced plans to invest more than $15 million in its Lafayette facility for renovations that will benefit its associates, customers, and surrounding communities.

Lafayette Coca-Coca Bottling Company’s office space will receive a facelift, following suit with other facilities within Coca-Cola UNITED’s six-state footprint, with a new break room, large meeting space, and other modern amenities. Improvements to Lafayette’s warehouse space will include 16 new loading docks, a new check-in building, and additional employee parking and truck parking.

“With these improvements, we will create an enhanced working environment for our associates and provide a higher level of service for our customers and communities for years to come,” said Coca-Cola UNITED Louisiana Division Director Scott McCallister.

“This investment is another example of Coca-Cola UNITED’s long-term commitment to the Lafayette area and the state of Louisiana. We appreciate the great support from the community,” said Chris Alack, Lafayette Coca-Cola Sales Center Manager.

A phased construction that will allow Lafayette associates to continue to work out of the facility is scheduled to begin in early 2022 with completion by mid-year 2023. Once the project is complete, Alack said Lafayette Coca-Cola will better serve its market with more efficient deliveries to customers.

The renovation is the latest chapter in Lafayette Coca-Cola’s 102-year history. Previously located on the corner of Johnson and Jefferson streets and later University and Cameron streets, Lafayette Coca-Cola moved to its current facility on Eraste Landry Road in the 1970s. Today, Lafayette Coca-Cola employs 230 associates, serves nearly 3,400 customers, and sells and distributes 6.4 million cases of Coca-Cola products annually.

Those interested in careers at Lafayette Coca-Cola are encouraged to visit the website careers.cokeonena.com/united.

Click Here to see photos of the new renovations.

