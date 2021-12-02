Coast Guard suspends search for man overboard in Mississippi near Baton Rouge

The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a man overboard in the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge.

Rescue crews searched for more than 100 miles of the lower Mississippi and for 32 hours for the crewmember of the American Queen.

Coast Guard officials say they received a call just after 2 a.m. Wednesday from the boat's crew reporting a man overboard and stating they launched a man-overboard rescue boatcrew. The watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and closed the Mississippi River from Mile Marker 230 to Mile Marker 224 for deep draft commercial vessels.

Involved in the search were: Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small, Coast Guard Cutter Kickapoo, East and West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department marine units, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and Louisiana State University Campus police for shoreline search.

