Coast Guard suspends search for boater in Mississippi River

The Coast Guard suspended its search Thursday for a boater who went missing after his vessel took on water near Baton Rouge.

Officials say the missing 45-year-old man was last seen in the water without a lifejacket near mile marker 232 on the Lower Mississippi River.

Rescue crews searched for approximately 24 hours, covering more than 115 miles along the Mississippi River.

