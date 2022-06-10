Watch
Coast Guard suspends search for boater in Mississippi River

Posted at 1:25 PM, Jun 10, 2022
The Coast Guard suspended its search Thursday for a boater who went missing after his vessel took on water near Baton Rouge.

Officials say the missing 45-year-old man was last seen in the water without a lifejacket near mile marker 232 on the Lower Mississippi River. 

Rescue crews searched for approximately 24 hours, covering more than 115 miles along the Mississippi River.

