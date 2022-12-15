Watch Now
Coast Guard responding to downed helicopter in Gulf of Mexico

Posted at 10:28 AM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 11:29:50-05

The Coast Guard is responding to a downed helicopter 30 miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Terrebonne Bay, according to a spokesperson for the Coast Guard.

Air Station New Orleans is responding.

All three crew members are accounted for and are in a life raft, the spokesperson stated.

