Coast Guard responding to downed helicopter in Gulf of Mexico

The Coast Guard is responding to a downed helicopter 30 miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Terrebonne Bay, according to a spokesperson for the Coast Guard.

Air Station New Orleans is responding.

All three crew members are accounted for and are in a life raft, the spokesperson stated.

