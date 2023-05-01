Watch Now
Coast Guard rescues two stranded boaters near Whiskey Island

FILE: U.S. Coast Guard helicopter
Posted at 6:33 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 07:33:18-04

NEW ORLEANS, La. — On Saturday, April 29, 2023, two stranded boaters were rescued from their aground vessel near Whiskey Island, according to the United States Coast Guard.

An 18-foot aluminum vessel had become aground, leaving two passengers stranded, as reported by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office around 7 pm Saturday evening.

In order to assist, Sector New Orleans watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew. The aircrew located the boaters, hoisted them onto the aircraft, and transported them to the Houma-Terrebonne Airport.

Both boaters were last reported to be in stable condition, authorities say.

Click here to watch the rescue video. For more information, follow U.S. Coast Guard Heartland on Facebook and Twitter.

