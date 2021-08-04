Coast Guard rescues fisherman suffering medical emergency south of Grand Isle

A fisherman was rescued Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency south of Grand Isle.

The Coast Guard says they received the call from a 67-foot commercial fishing vessel four miles south of Grand Isle that one of their crewmembers was suffering heart attack-like symptoms.

A Coast Guard boat crew responded and safely transferred the fisherman aboard, after which he was brought to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the Coast Guard station in Grand Isle.

The EMS then took the fisherman to Lady of the Sea Hospital in Lafourche for further medical care, the Coast Guard says.

