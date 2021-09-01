Coast Guard rescues 13 people, two animals from Ida impacted areas

The Coast Guard said Tuesday that it has conducted a total of six search and rescues, saving a total of 13 people and two animals.

Six people in Ida affected areas were also assisted by the Coast Guard as of Tuesday.

Flight crews from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile and Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod have conducted these efforts.

According to the Coast Guard, the total flight time for the following cases are 27 hours and 42 minutes.

The following search and rescue efforts were conducted by Air Station New Orleans:

August 30 - Leeville, La. – The Coast Guard received a report that a man had been struck in the head during the storm by a window. A MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew landed on a highway and embarked the patient and took him to West Jefferson Hospital in stable condition.

August 30 – Port Sulphur, La. - The Coast Guard received a report at 11 p.m. a shrimp boat caught fire and one of the crew members managed to swim to shore. An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew landed on the highway in nighttime conditions, navigating down power lines and debris. The crew member was transferred to West Jefferson Hospital in Marrero, La.

August 31 – Grand Isle, La. - An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew responded to a report of two men needing medical assistance; one having difficulties from a preexisting condition and the other with a leg injury. The aircrew lowered the rescue swimmer to assess the patients while the pilots landed the helicopter on the beach to conserve fuel and provide a stable loading platform. The patients were transferred to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The following search and rescue efforts were conducted by Aviation Training Center Mobile:

August 30 – Houston, Tx. – While deployed in Houston, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew assisted in hospital transfers of four patients.

August 30 – La Place, La. - An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew medevaced a middle-aged woman suffering from seizures and transferred her to West Jefferson Hospital. A secondary MH-65 Dolphin helicopter also transported two of her family members to Air Station New Orleans where a vehicle was waiting to drive them to the hospital.

The following search and rescue was conducted by Air Station Cape Cod:

August 30 – Grand Isle, La. - An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew conducted a beach landing to check for signs of distress and found eight people and two felines in a severely damaged motel. They requested to depart the island to safety. The aircrew transported everyone to the parking lot of the Houma Civic Center.

