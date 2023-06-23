Coast Guard medevacs motor vessel crew member near Grand Isle

NEW ORLEANS, La. — The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a motor vessel crew member this past Thursday, about 20 miles southwest of Grand Isle.

On June 22, 2023, at around 4:30 pm, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders responded to a call from the motor vessel Noble Valiant. Officials on board the ship reported that a 54-year-old male crew member was experiencing severe chest pains.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene, landed on the drill ship and transferred the crew member to University Medical Center New Orleans. He was last reported to be in stable condition.

