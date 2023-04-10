Coast Guard medevacs man near Grand Isle

NEW ORLEANS, La. — On Sunday, April 9, 2023, the Coast Guard medevacked a 60-year-old man from a fishing vessel near Grand Isle.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard Heartland, at 3:06 am, Sector New Orleans watchstanders responded to a request for a medevac from the fishing vessel Elvidlong after a crewmember sustained injuries to one of his hands.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders arranged the launch of a Coast Guard Station Grand Isle Response Boat - Medium boat crew to assist.

Authorities say the boat crew embarked the man aboard the RB-M and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Coast Guard Station Grand Isle.

The man was taken to University Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition, officials report.

