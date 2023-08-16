Coaches at Carencro High use app to track temperature to determine if it's too hot to practice outside

CARENCRO, La. — Record breaking heat is causing some schools to change how they practice.

At Carencro High School, the football team is using heat stress technology to determine if it's safe enough to practice outside.

KATC spoke with Coach Tony Courville, who says this app is vital especially with the high temperatures his players are facing.

"This definitely has to be the hottest summer I been involved with."

According National Center for Catastrophic Sport Injury Research, 3 football players die each year due to heat exhaustion in football, the app Zelus hopes to prevent that.

"It gives you a reading, we're told if it's 93 or below we can practice, if it's 93 and above there's certain restrictions but we don't practice," says Courville.

Zelus uses wet bulb globe temperature to calculate if heat stress can affect a player.

It measure by humidity, wind speed, sun angle and cloud cover. It was recommended to Carencro High by the Lafayette Parish School System.

With the use of Zelus, players are able to avoid the 100 degree temperatures while still preparing for the season.

"The app is really helpful for us so when it's really really hot we know to stay in," Jakayln Roy, a Junior defensive end football player says. "It's really, really helpful for every team that plays football. Without the app, we would be nothing. We would be dying right now. We staying [inside] until the weather go down a bit more."

The Zelus app is free to download in the App Store and available for anyone to use.