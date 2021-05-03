Cleco shares tips for National Electrical Safety Month

May is National Electrical Safety Month and Cleco is sharing tips to help the public avoid potential electrical hazards.

The purpose of the annual awareness campaign, led by the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI), is to educate and share tips on how to reduce electrical related fires, fatalities, injuries, and property loss.

“Electric utilities across the nation use this time to remind customers to check their surroundings and take other safeguards,” said John Melancon, Cleco’s director of corporate safety. “By taking simple precautions, we can avoid dangerous situations and stay safe year-round.”

Tips to keep safe from electrical accidents:

Make sure all electrical work is performed by licensed electricians.

Avoid placing cords in places where they can be damaged or pinched by furniture, such as under rugs or across doorways.

Cords that are frayed or damaged should be removed and replaced immediately, not spliced or taped.

Minimize the use of extension cords and never plug two extension cords together.

Use light bulbs that correspond with the recommended wattage on the fixture.

Inspect all electrical appliances before using them to ensure they’re properly grounded.

Remember that water and electricity do not mix.

Do not let children climb trees near power lines.

Stay away from electrical substations and transformers and do not allow children to play near them.

Avoid overhead and underground power lines when you use a ladder, work on a roof, clean a pool, prune trees or dig in the yard.

Never touch a downed power line or anything in contact with it. Keep away and call Cleco at 1-800-622-6537 or 911.

For more safety tips, visit cleco.com and follow the company on Facebook at @ClecoPower.

