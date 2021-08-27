Cleco secures 1,100 extra workers to repair damages following Ida

An additional 1,100 workers have been secured by Cleco to help repair damage to transmission and distribution systems following Ida.

Crews consist of damage assessors, power line technicians and vegetation specialists.

“Cleco prepares for storms year-round. We have a detailed emergency response plan in place that is reviewed and rehearsed throughout the year to help us prepare, respond and improve,” said Clint Robichaux, manager of distribution operations support. “Tropical Storm Ida is moving quickly and is expected to become a major hurricane. If the projected intensity holds, customers should expect high winds, flooding, tree damage and power outages.”

“Safety is a priority in everything we do. When conditions are safe, our workers will begin patrolling to assess damage by land and or air,” said Robichaux. “From there, we’ll start clearing debris, making repairs and restoring power.”

Safety tips to follow before, during and after a storm:

Have flashlights, a battery-powered radio and extra batteries.

Make a list of important phone numbers and family contact numbers.

Make sure cell phones and other devices are fully charged.

Plan for medical or special needs.

Operate portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas and plug appliances directly into generators with grounded extension cords. Never plug a generator into a wall outlet.

Assume all downed power lines are live and stay away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 1-800-622-6537 and 911.

If water is rising, turn off electricity at the main breaker, evacuate and stay away until waters have completely receded.

For additional safety information and how Cleco is preparing, visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at cleco.com/storm-center.

