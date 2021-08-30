City of Slidell "fared well" through Ida's destruction

Slidell Police provided an update to the damages and response following Hurricane Ida.

The public information officer and Chief of Police updated on the situation facing the city currently. Evacuated citizens are asked to stay in place and not return.

Take advantage of where you're at right now for the next couple of day," chief said.

Damages have been reported and power lines and trees are down and power crews are out on the roads working on the issues. Storm surge reported until 3:00 am Monday morning was very heavy, he said

Around 15 people have been rescued, with four being taken off their roof as flood waters came in.

"There is no reason to be on the streets," he said. " If you can, get off the streets. The damages are not the same as Katrina but no cellphones and phone lines are working."

The PIO said that there was not a lot of flood damage or structural damages beyond the areas that normally experience flooding normally. He says that with no power, cell service, there is no reason for evacuated residents to return.

"We can't speculate how long the power will be out." they said. "The city fared well. Ninety percent of the city is fine."

The south side of town has more flooding and downed trees than the north side of town. several houses on the south side are reported to have water damage.

On Sunday, the police department held a moment of prayer before the storm. See that video here.

Slidell Police hold moment of prayer before Hurricane Ida landfall

They say there are still a lot of questions that cannot be answered but they will get the information they can to the residents of the city. They ask that those outside the city limits follow updates from the parish.

