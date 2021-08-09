Watch
City of Marksville issues boil water advisory

Posted at 5:12 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 18:12:00-04

The City of Marksville has issued a precautionary system-wide boil advisory until further notice.

Officials say the advisory is due to a water main break.

Residents should boil their water for one full minute before consuming.

