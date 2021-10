State Fire Marshal deputies are on the scene of a fire investigation in Geismar involving one death.

Around 2:30 p.m., the Geismar Fire Department responded to a call for a trailer fire located behind a home in the 37000 block of Cornerview Road. The say the body of a juvenile victim was later discovered inside.

More information will be released as it becomes available, SFM officials say.

