Child dies in ATV crash

An 11-year-old child died after the ATV he was riding on tipped over, Calcasieu Parish deputies say.

The crash happened about 11 a.m. on Monday, deputies say. They were called to the 900 block of Armentor Road. Two kids were riding on the ATV when it tipped over, and the 11-year-old, the passenger, was ejected.

Deputies performed life saving measures on the child prior to him being transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead due to the injuries sustained from the accident. The driver of the ATV was not physically injured.

The investigation is continuing, but foul play or criminal activity is not suspected, the death appears to be accidental.

CPSO Detective Lauren Manuel is the lead investigator on this case.