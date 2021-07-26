Chefs to compete in Great American Seafood Cook-off in August

Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board announced that Chef Robert Vasquez ofCovington will represent Louisiana in the Great American Seafood Cook-off.

Vasquez will face-off against 12 other chefs from around the country. Chef Vasquez is the 2020 King of Louisiana Seafood.

The 2021 Great American Seafood Cook-Off will be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on Saturday, August 7.

The 17th annual event gets underway with Opening Ceremonies at 11:30 a.m. as 13 chefs, each representing their home state or territory, cook in front of a live audience and a panel of nationally acclaimed judges.

“Following a challenging year for all of us, the Great American Seafood Cook-Off is the perfect stage to celebrate Louisiana and America’s domestic seafood industry – the best in the world,” said Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser. “This year we are excited to welcome a very talented field of chefs from all over the country vying to be crowned the next ‘King or Queen of American Seafood’ right here in New Orleans. Each chef will be showcasing their skills with domestic seafood to present the best seafood dishes.”

The 2021 Great American Seafood Cook-Off competitors are:

Chef Scott Simpson; The Depot, Auburn, AL

Chef Wes Choy; Alyseka Resort Kitchens; Girdwood, AK

Chef Edgar Teran; Someburros Restaurant; Phoenix, AZ

Chef Jordan Scott; Perdido Key Breakfast Club; Pensacola, FL

Chef Peter Duenas; Meskla Chamoru Fusion Bistro; Hagatna, Guam

Chef Robert Vasquez; Forks & Corks; Covington, LA

Chef Leon Vuong; Seven Seas Food & Company; Portland, ME

Chef Denise Herrera; Red Heat Tavern; Boston, MA

Chef Austin Sumrall; White Pillars Restaurant; Biloxi, MS

Chef Tory McPhail; Revelry Plate + Pour; Bozeman, MT

Chef Jackie Paige; Love Rocks Café; McKees Rocks, PA

Chef Nicholas Huckabee; A Difference in Dining; Myrtle Beach, SC

Chef Jesse Cavazos; Nick’s Fish Dive + Oyster Bar; The Woodlands, TX

To be eligible to compete in the event, chefs must either hold the current title of King or Queen of Seafood or be appointed by the lieutenant governor of their respective state or territory.

The reigning King of American Seafood, Louisiana’s Chef Nathan Richard of Cuvée Wine Bar & Bistro, won the title with his dish of “Cracklin-crusted” Red Snapper with pickled crawfish tails, buttermilk chili consommé, spring vegetables, burnt leek oil, fermented cream, and bowfin caviar, knocking out 11 of the nation’s best chefs.

Previous winners of the Great American Seafood Cook-Off include:

2019: Nathan Richard, Louisiana

2018: Ryan Trahan, Louisiana

2017: Lionel Uddipa, Alaska

2016: Alex Eaton, Mississippi

2015: Beau Schooler, Alaska

2014: Terry White, Florida

2013: David Crews, Mississippi

2012: Gregory Gourdet, Oregon

2011: Jim Smith, Alabama

2010: Dean Max, Florida

2009: Tory McPhail, Louisiana

2008: John Currence, Mississippi

2007: Tim Thomas, Georgia

2006: Justin Timineri, Florida

2005: Randy Evans, Texas

For more information on the competition, visit www.louisianaseafood.com/great-american-seafood-cook

