Changes made to bill aimed at curbing speeding over Atchafalaya Basin

Major changes already have been made to a bill designed to stop speeding over the Atchafalaya Basin.

When State Sen. President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, first introduced the bill, he hoped to increase fines for speeding fivefold. The bill has now moved through the Senate Committee on Transportation, Highways and Public Works - but with a shift to "safety cameras." Under the current version of the bill, speeders are looking instead at doubled fines.

The original bill stated that "if a person operating a motor vehicle violates the provisions of this chapter while on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, the fine shall be five times the standard fine imposed."

According to the State Legislation, the present law provides for penalties for the first offense is $175.

The committee made changes to the fine which would now be double the standard fine imposed instead of five times the standard fine.

Amendments also called for the implementation of "camera safety devices" and the installation of additional signage along the Basin Bridge.

"Signs placed at the eastbound entrance of the bridge and signs placed 2 at the westbound entrance of the bridge that state 'Safety Corridor, Fines, 3 Doubled for Speeding and Other Violations,'" the amendment reads.

If this bill is passed as amended, drivers who get caught speeding will see an increase to $350 for their first offense.

See our original story here.

If you'd like to follow the bill's progress or read the different versions, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel