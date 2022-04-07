Motorist Can Potentially See a Rise In Speeding Finds On The Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

Fines for speeding over the Atchafalaya Basin could be close to $1,000 if a new bill passes - but although the aim is to improve safety some drivers think it's too much.

Out at the rest stop near the Basin on Wednesday, many motorists said this bill is outrageous.

The bill, authored by State Senate President Page Cortez, says that "if a person operating a motor vehicle violates the provisions of this chapter while on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, the fine shall be five times the standard fine imposed."

According to the State Legislation the present law provides for penalties for the first offense is $175.

If this bill is passed, drivers who get caught speeding will see an increase to $875 for their first offense.

One motorist who often drives on the basin bridge for different doctor's appointments says this bill will affect her everyday life.

"That would interfere with basically everything because it's cost me so much money to get here already so it would have a big, big effect on me," Brenda Bourgeois said.

Another motorist says this bill shouldn't pass because it's too excessive.

"I feel that this is a little bit excessive. I understand that if you're trying to get people's attention trying to get them to slow down on this bridge that it is worth something. But five times what I understand now is around 180-200 dollar fine. That's significant," Tom Douget stated.

As of Wednesday evening, the bill had been referred to the Senate transportation committee. If you'd like to track the bill's progress, or read the full text, click here.