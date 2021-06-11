Central pastor Tony Spell cited for alleged alligator hunting violations

Central pastor Tony Spell was cited last week following alleged alligator hunting violations.

According to Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited Spell for alligator hunting violations on June 5 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

46-year-old Spell, the Louisiana pastor who who was arrested after repeatedly defying COVID-19 restrictions, was cited for harvesting an alligator during a closed season, and harvesting an alligator without possessing a license and tag.

Agents received information about Spell posting photos to social media about an alligator he had just shot behind the Life Tabernacle Church in Central. Agents responded to the scene where they found Spell in possession of a 6-foot alligator.

LDWF agents seized the alligator and issued Spell the citations.

Alligator hunting season in this area of the state doesn’t open until Sept. 1, 2021. Taking an alligator during a closed season and without a tag brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail for each offense. Taking an alligator without a license carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

Spell also faces civil restitution totaling $375.80 for the replacement value of the illegally taken alligator.

