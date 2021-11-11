Career fair to provide opportunities for graduating seniors of Louisiana HBCUs

A new career fair will be held next year in New Orleans for graduating seniors of Louisiana's Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday that it has established the HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair to be held February 17 and 18, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency in New Orleans.

The event, according to organizers, will provide job opportunities and career counseling for graduating seniors from Louisiana's four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (Dillard, Grambling State, Southern and Xavier)

The fair will also feature expert panels and motivational speakers.

The event will be free to attend.

"We are honored and thankful to have the support of Gayle Benson and the New Orleans Saints in this meaningful initiative to provide opportunities for HBCU students," said Super Bowl MVP and Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-Founder Doug Williams. "Their generous, multi-year commitment will allow us to continue our work in lifting up the HBCU community."

"We are excited about the HBCU Legacy Bowl coming to New Orleans and the opportunity to work with the Black College Football Hall of Fame to present the Career Fair," said New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans owner Gayle Benson. "Dillard, Grambling State, Southern and Xavier universities are responsible for educating and nurturing generations of leaders who have made Louisiana a unique, vibrant and entrepreneurial community. We are eager to work with the Legacy Bowl to provide greater insights into careers in and around sports and, more importantly, create more opportunities for careers within these industries."

The HBCU Legacy Bowl is a postseason all-star game that will showcase NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The game will take place on the Saturday, February 19, 2022, 3:00 P.M. CT at Yulman Stadium (Tulane University), and will be broadcast live on the NFL Network.

For more information visit HBCULegacyBowl.com

