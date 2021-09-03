Cajun Navy Ground Force focuses on Houma, sets up donation site in Lafayette

Cajun Navy Ground Force is focusing their efforts in Houma as Ida recovery continues. There, the group is helping distribute meals and much needed supplies to residents.

According to the team they are currently staged in the Walmart parking lot on Martin Luther King Blvd in Houma. They are accepting donations for the community, and have collaborated up with several other nonprofits to provide relief in these hard hit areas.

So far, Texas-based Operation Airdrop flew in 2,500 BBQ meals, donated by Operation BBQ Relief. Meals are being distributed at the base camp.

“We've spoken with local and state officials about our efforts and they have been very supportive,” said Cajun Navy Ground Force Founder Rob Gaudet. “We have been in communication with Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, and also with Catholic Charities. We have built partnerships with the Salvation Army, Operation Airdrop, Operation Barbecue Relief, The Grouse Room, and Praying Pelican Missions. We have been collaborating with other organizations, as well.”

Matt Chiasson, owner of The Grouse Room located in Lafayette is working with Cajun Navy Ground Force acting as a drop off location for donations.

Ground Force says this action is making it easy for local people and businesses to help their cause by serving as the official drop-off point for donations.

Items currently being accepted include:



bottled water

food (frozen, refrigerated, or dry)

personal hygiene items (such as soap and toothpaste)

repair supplies (especially tarps and work gloves)

diapers, bread

clamshell serving trays

utensil packets

paper plates

And more.

The downtown location can be found at 417 Jefferson St., Lafayette, La 70501.

“We are very honored and humbled to partner with Cajun Navy Ground Force in the Hurricane Ida relief efforts in and around the Houma, LA area,” said Chiasson. “Many residents of the Lafayette area want to help by donating needed supplies, food and water. We will announce times to drop off items and we are scheduling periodic transportation of all donations to the Cajun Navy Ground Force staging area in Houma. We appreciate your support in helping us help our friends in SE Louisiana!”

Read more about the Cajun Navy Ground Force here.

See our story with them below:

Cajun Navy Ground Force heads to Houma to assist in recovery efforts

A look at the distribution site in Houma, LA.

