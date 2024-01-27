Watch Now
Burglar makes off with vodka, cash - and king cakes

Posted at 2:50 PM, Jan 27, 2024
Here it is: The most New Orleans thing you'll read today.

A burglar hit a New Orleans bakery and stole a case of vodka, some cash - and a bunch of king cakes.

Our media partners at The Advocate/Times Picayune report that the pastry thief hit Bittersweet Confections, forcing his way into the Magazine Street bakery and making off with a case of Tito's and a stack of king cakes.

The newspapers interviewed the chef/owner of the store, who told them surveillance cameras caught the burglar wandering around her bakery wearing a hoodie and a mask. Apparently, he was a traditional guy because he didn't touch the chocolate king cakes.

To read their whole story, including the interview with the chef, click here.

