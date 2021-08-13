Bullet removed, recovery ongoing for Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin

Zydeco Musician Chris Ardoin is on his way to full recovery after being shot at a concert in late July.

In Facebook updates, Ardoin says the bullet has now been fully removed from his body. He thanked his doctor and others who shared their support.

"Recovery is going great. Again thanks to everyone who sent prayers, people showing love at traffic lights, stores I’ve been to lately, mail carriers & delivery drivers writing notes on packages etc… greatly appreciated!!!" he said in a recent post.

Ardoin mentioned that the bullet was one inch away from having a completely different outcome for him. The bullet didn't penetrate his lung and stopped near his ribs, his wife stated.

Grant Parish Sheriff's Deputies responded to the festival to multiple people reportedly shooting into a crowd at the Louisiana MudFest in Colfax. Two were shot, including a 14-year-old.

As people were fleeing the scene, deputies say they received a 911 call of two people "with guns that jumped onto the running boards of a vehicle that was trying to leave." Those two individuals were taken into custody.

The 14-year-old that was shot, according to Ardoin, also had the bullet removed.

"Also, let us not forget the minor also injured that night. Was informed by his family that his bullet was also removed and recovery is going well!" he added.

