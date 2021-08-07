Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin "bouncing back" after being shot at MudFest

Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin says he is "bouncing back" after being shot at the Louisiana MudFest in Colfax last weekend.

Ardoin was on stage performing when he was shot in the back on his right side, his wife said in a Facebook post early Saturday. She said the bullet didn't penetrate his lung and stopped near his ribs, and he remained in the hospital.

Friday evening, Ardoin took to social media himself to update on his recovery.

"Waiting to see about getting this bullet extracted or if it'll have to stay, so I'll be out a few more weeks," he said. "One inch...and we have a totally different outcome!"

Ardoin thanked everyone for the prayers and well wishes.

Grant Parish Sheriff's Deputies responded to the festival to multiple people reportedly shooting into a crowd. Two were shot, including a 14-year-old.

As people were fleeing the scene, deputies say they received a 911 call of two people "with guns that jumped onto the running boards of a vehicle that was trying to leave." Those two individuals were taken into custody.

