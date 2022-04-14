BRPD makes arrest in Mall of Louisiana shooting

Baton Rouge Police have made an arrest in a daytime drive-by shooting that left two people dead outside the Mall of Louisiana in February, our media partners at The Advocate report.

BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said Thursday afternoon that an arrest had been made, but did not immediately identify the suspect, the newspaper reports.

The drive-by shooting, which killed two people and injured two more near a strip of restaurants and businesses outside the mall, was a particularly brazen instance of targeted violence in a parish that has struggled to quell a steady rise in homicide rates, The Advocate reports.

