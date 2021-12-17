Bonnet Carre Spillway to close Sunday for work following helicopter crash

The Bonnet Carre Spillway is tentatively scheduled to be closed in both directions on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

The closure will be from noon until 5:00 p.m. to allow Entergy to reinstall overhead transmission lines following Tuesday’s fatal helicopter crash.

Louisiana State Police as well as DOTD will have personnel along the closure points.

Detour:

I-10 East traffic should detour to US 61 South near Gramercy to I-310 North to reenter I-10 East.

I-10 West traffic should detour to I-310 South to US 61 North to US 51 North to reenter I-10 West.

Click the link for detour routes as well as additional information

