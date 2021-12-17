Watch
Bonnet Carre Spillway to close Sunday for work following helicopter crash

Louisiana State Police
Scene of helicopter crash near Bonne Carre Spillway on I-10
Posted at 3:47 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 16:48:31-05

The Bonnet Carre Spillway is tentatively scheduled to be closed in both directions on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

The closure will be from noon until 5:00 p.m. to allow Entergy to reinstall overhead transmission lines following Tuesday’s fatal helicopter crash.

Louisiana State Police as well as DOTD will have personnel along the closure points.

Detour:

I-10 East traffic should detour to US 61 South near Gramercy to I-310 North to reenter I-10 East.

I-10 West traffic should detour to I-310 South to US 61 North to US 51 North to reenter I-10 West.

Click the link for detour routes as well as additional information

