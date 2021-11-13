Bond set for cop impersonator accused of raping teen

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of impersonating a police officer and raping a teenage girl in a Baton Rouge park was set a $300,000 bond and other court orders by Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts Friday afternoon, according to WAFB.

Jason Allen Miller, 53, of Covington, is charged with first-degree rape, false imprisonment and false impersonation of a police officer. Deputies say Miller confessed to the crimes when he was arrested.

A bond was expected to be set in the case because the charges he faces each allow for a bond.

In addition to setting bond, the judge also ordered Miller to wear a GPS ankle tracking device, abide by a curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., and undergo random drug screenings.

The judge issued a restraining order prohibiting Miller from going within 100 yards of the alleged victim, her home, her school, or her place of work. She also ordered Miller not to make any attempt to contact the alleged victim or her family members.

He is accused of stopping a 17-year-old girl as she was walking near Gardere Lane on Nov. 7. He allegedly flashed a badge at her and claimed to be a police officer.

“The victim stated the white male driver asked her if she was participating in the sale of illegal narcotics,” the police report said. “At this time, the white male exited the vehicle and put the victim on the passenger side rear door as if he was going to pat her down.”

The victim told deputies Miller then handcuffed her and drove her to a nearby park where he allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him and then raped her.

Investigators say the teenager used her cell phone to record the abduction.

Miller, who was in an orange prison jumpsuit with the word “FREDO” written across the pocket in blank ink, asked the judge if he could receive a written list of all of her orders.

“It’s hard to remember all that,” Miller said.

Miller also had a large bandage across his forehead.

