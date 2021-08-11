Watch
Boil advisory lifted for Marksville

Posted at 12:23 PM, Aug 11, 2021
The boil advisory issued Monday for the City of Marksville has been rescinded.

Officials say the advisory was lifted by the Department of Health following a precautionary advisory earlier this week.

The action was due to a water main break, officials said.

