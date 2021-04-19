Body recovered Sunday from Seacor Power lift boat identified

The body of the man recovered on Sunday from the capsized Seacor vessel has been identified.

According to the Advocate, the Lafourche Parish coroner has identified the body as 36-year-old Lawrence Warren of Terrytown.

The Advocate says that Warren was recovered from the second level of the capsized lift boat.

Coroner Dr. John King said that the exact cause of death for Warren remains under investigation.

19 crew members were on board the commercial boat when it capsized during severe weather on Tuesday, April 13. Six have been rescued, five have now been confirmed dead, and eight remain missing as of Monday, April 19.

To read more, click here.

