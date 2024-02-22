Body found near Marksville identified; foul play suspected

MARKSVILLE, La. — On Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 6:10 pm, the Avoyelles 911 Communication Center received a report of a body found in the Blue Town Community north of Marksville. Deputies from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) located the body of an unknown female in a wooded area near a field.

According to Sheriff David Dauzat, the body was sent for an autopsy and the manner of death was determined to be homicide. The body was further analyzed by the FACES lab in Baton Rouge. The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab analyzed DNA collected from the body, which was positively identified as that of Ashley Beauclair, 38, of Marksville.

APSO detectives continue to investigate Beauclair's death.

Sheriff Dauzat is asking anyone with information to contact the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Unit at 318-619-3980 or 318-253-4000.