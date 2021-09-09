Operation Blue Roof program eligibility expanded to more parishes affected by Ida

The Operation Blue Roof program has been expanded to include more parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida.

According to Gov. Edwards, the program now includes all 25 parishes who are eligible for FEMA individual assistance.

Eligible parishes are now: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana

The program provides homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until permanent repairs are made.

To sign up, visit blueroof.us or call 1-888-766-3258. Residents apply by using a Right of Entry (ROE) form, which gathers information about the residence.

More information on the Blue Roof Program can be found here.

