Blue Bell celebrates National Ice Cream Month with release of Coconut Cream Pie ice cream

A new flavor of Blue Bell ice cream is hitting store shelves in celebration of National Ice Cream Month.

On Thursday, Blue Bell announced the release of a new limited-time flavor Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream.

The company says that Coconut Cream Pie is a rich, coconut French ice cream with flakes of coconut, tasty pie crust pieces and a whipped topping swirl loaded with toasted coconut.

"Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream is the perfect summertime dessert," said Carl Breed, general sales manager for Blue Bell. "What better way to cool down at your next barbecue than with a bowl of our new flavor? Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream is light, and silky-smooth. You will find toasted coconut and swirls of whipped topping in every bite. The pie crust pieces tie it all together to capture the taste and texture of a real coconut cream pie."

Coconut Cream Pie is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

Blue Bell says it celebrates National Ice Cream Month every year with the release of a new flavor or returning favorite.

In addition to Coconut Cream Pie, flavors like Strawberry Cheesecake and Krazy Kookie Dough will also return to stores this month.

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of flavors now available visit www.bluebell.com.

